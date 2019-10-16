CELLAR DARLING Release "Hang" Lyric Video

Tomorrow, Swiss prog metallers, Cellar Darling, kick off their European tour bringing their concept album The Spell, as well as their previously released sound tales to the European stages. They also announce an additional show, on which they will be supporting Opeth, on October 27 in Norwich, UK.

As a bonus, the band have unveiled the new lyric video for "Hang" from their latest album The Spell, which you can see below.

The band comment: "We welcome the beautiful colours of autumn with 'Hang', yet another animated video from our concept album The Spell, once again created by Costin Chioreanu. This is the 8th video in our ongoing series, in which every one of the 13 album tracks will receive a visual interpretation by Costin. We hope you enjoy it!

The band continues: "We are also pleased to announce that we'll be joining the one and only Opeth at their upcoming show on 27 October at the Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich, England! We are absolutely stoked and honoured to be opening the night for such a legendary band. This guaranteed to be a very special evening, and we can't wait to see you there."

Make sure to catch Cellar Darling on their upcoming headline tour together with their label mates Forever Still and Oceans at one of the dates below:

October

17 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

18 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Tube

19 - Hameln, Germany - Autumn Moon Festival

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

22 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club (with TBA)

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

25 - Krakow, Poland - Zaczek

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCrash

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

November

1 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

2 - Helsinki, Finland - On the Rocks

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Sodra Bar

7 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Club

8 - Appeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival