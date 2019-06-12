CELLAR DARLING Release "Insomnia" Live Video; Band Nominated For Prog Music Award

Switzerland's Cellar Darling have released another live video from their exclusive session at the YouTube Space in London. This time you'll get to enjoy "Insomnia". Watch below:

In addition, the band has been nominated for ‘Video Of The Year' with their epic music clip for said song, "Insomnia", at the eighth edition of the annual Progressive Music Awards. The winners will be picked through a fan voting and you can cast your vote here.

The voting process closes on August 9. The ceremony will take place at the Underglobe, on the site of Shakespeare’s iconic Globe Theatre in London, on September 12.

The hauntingly beautiful clip to "Insomnia" was animated by Costin Chioreanu and released in support of Cellar Darling's latest concept album, The Spell, which saw the light of day on March 22.

Soon, the band will bring this tale of a girl who falls in love with death on tour. Cellar Darling's live itinerary can be found here.

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass