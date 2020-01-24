CELLAR DARLING Release Lyric Video For "Love Pt. II"

Swiss prog rockers, Cellar Darling, have released a lyric video for "Love Pt. II", from their latest album The Spell, which you can see below.

The band comment: "It seems the world desperately needs more love. So, here you go with an animated video of 'Love PT II,' from our concept album The Spell. This is the 10th video in our ongoing series, in which every one of the 13 album tracks will receive a visual interpretation by Costin Chioreanu. We hope you enjoy it!"

The entire album will be visualized with animated music videos to present the whole story of The Spell in the enchanting and unmistakable style of Costin Chioreanu’s visual imagination. The remaining videos will be released later this year to complete the story so far.

Watch the story so far, here.