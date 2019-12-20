CELLAR DARLING Release Official Lyric Video For "Burn"

Swiss prog metallers, Cellar Darling, have released a lyric video for the song, "Burn". Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "Just in time for the holiday season and to counteract the cold, we present you with 'Burn', yet another animated video from our concept album, The Spell, once again created by Costin Chioreanu. This is the ninth video in our ongoing series, in which every one of the 13 album tracks will receive a visual interpretation by Costin. We hope you enjoy it!"

The entire album will be visualised with animated music videos to present the whole story of The Spell in the enchanting and unmistakable style of Costin Chioreanu’s visual imagination.

Watch the story so far, here.