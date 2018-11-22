CELLAR DARLING Release Studio Documentary, Part 3; Video

Even before announcing the official release date and title for their upcoming sophomore album, Swiss trio Cellar Darling have teased their fans with the release of their new single, "Insomnia", that sees them taking a turn towards heavy progressive rock. Surprising with a dark and sinister video clip which was created by Costin Chioreanu, the track blends the band's heaviest side with hurdy-gurdy, flute, grand piano and a hammond organ.

Now, the band present a third documentary about their studio work and speak about recording in complete darkness, adding some 'extra balls' to Merlin's drumkit and facing a nightly visit from Dracula himself. Watch below:

In case you missed the music video, check it out below. Download "Insomnia" here.

Grab the first chance to see the song performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed as we speak. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Sheffield, UK - Studio

22 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

24 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

26 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

27 - Hull, UK - The Welly 2

28 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

29 - Dublin, Ireland - On The Rox

30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

31 - London, UK - The Jazz Café Camden

April

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Retorbido (PV), Italy - Dagda Live Club

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live

June

13-15 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass