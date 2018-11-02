CELLAR DARLING Streaming “Insomnia” Single

The Swiss trio Cellar Darling take a turn towards heavy progressive rock with the release of “Insomnia”: the first single from their upcoming second album, which is due to be released next year on Nuclear Blast Records. The track surprises on every level and takes the listener on a dark and sinister trip, illustrated beautifully by a mesmerizing animated video. Each part of this epic song outdoes the previous one on a musical journey that blends the band's heaviest side together with hurdy-gurdy, flute, grand piano and a Hammond organ, culminating in a grand finale that will leave the sonic traveller speechless.

The “Insomnia” video was made by the talented Costin Chioreanu:

Grab the first chance to see the songs performed live on the March/April 2019 European tour, with more dates being confirmed soon. Check out dates and ticket information at CellarDarling.com.

Cellar Darling are:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass