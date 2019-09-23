CELLAR DARLING Vocalist ANNA MURPHY On Winning Progressive Music Award - "We Couldn't Really Believe It Considering People Like DEVIN TOWNSEND Were Nominated"

Metal Shock Finland's David Araneda recently had a chat with Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy, discussing among other topics, the creative process of their latest studio record The Spell, such as the ideas behind the story and artwork of this concept album. She also shared her experiences in the last Progressive Music Awards, where they won the Best Video Of The Year award for “Insomnia”.

On winning the video award:

Anna: "I think it was the most exciting day of the year, I’m still kind of recovering from it. I mean honestly, we couldn’t really believe that we won, considering people like Devin Townsend were nominated. It was so amazing, and it kind of proved what a supportive fanbase we have. And at the event itself, I was so nervous to go on a stage and have a speech on the same stage as people like John Petrucci or Nick Mason from Pink Floyd. I met the singer from Yes, and it was all so surreal. I still can’t really believe that we were there, and it was an amazing evening. But we drank too much, so I had a two-day hangover after it… (laughs)"

Cellar Darling have firmly made the prog scene their home with their latest album, The Spell. The concept album tells the haunting story of a girl who falls in love with death through 13 chapters of powerful music and the unmistakable voice of Anna Murphy.

The trio recently received a prestigious Progressive Music Award for video of the year with one of the chapters of that tale, "Insomnia", thus further solidifying the band in the world of progressive rock and progressive metal. This year's Prog Awards took place at the legendary Shakespeare's Globe in London and saw the likes of YES, Dream Theatrer and Nick Mason strolling among the guests.

The band comments: “We are super grateful to Prog magazine for the support they’ve given us from day one, for the award, and for the amazing night. It was an unbelievable honour to walk across the same stage as the likes of Nick Mason, Dream Theater and many other incredible artists. Thank you Costin Chioreanu for the amazing work on the video. Most importantly though, THANK YOU to our amazing, unbelievable fans who voted for us and made this possible!”

The entire album will be visualised with animated music videos to present the whole story of The Spell in the enchanting and unmistakable style of Costin Chioreanu’s visual imagination. The remaining videos will be released later this year to complete the story so far.

Cellar Darling's European tour dates are as follows:

October

17 - Paris, France - Les Étoiles+

18 - Dusseldorf, Germany - The Tube Club

19 - Hameln, Germany - Autumn Moon Festival+

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar+

25 - Krakow, Poland - Żaczek+

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

29 - Hamburg, Germany - headCRASH+

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - BETA+

November

1 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-kortteli+

2 - Helsinki, Finland - On the Rocks+

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Bar*+

7 - Cologne, Germany - MTC*

8 - Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Brainstorm Festival*+

* no Forever Still

+ no Oceans

Lineup:

Anna Murphy - vocals, hurdy-gurdy, multi-instrumentalist

Merlin Sutter - drums

Ivo Henzi - guitars, bass