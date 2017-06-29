CELTIC FROST Live At Wacken Open Air 2006; Video

Video footage from Celtic Frost’s performance at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2006 is available for streaming below. Watch the band perform the songs “Circle Of The Tyrants” and “Ain Elohim”.

Heroes of the extreme metal scene, there has always been so much more to Celtic Frost’s music. From Morbid Tales, through To Mega Therion, onwards to Into The Pandemonium and finally Vanity/Nemesis, this is a band who refused to conform or follow any specific musical direction. They experimented, took risks and in the process have left behind a remarkable catalogue which is timeless and extraordinary. When you hear these albums, you’ll appreciate why succeeding generations of diehard fans and cutting edge bands are so heavily inspired and influenced by Celtic Frost.

It almost seems churlish to regard Celtic Frost as one of the great extreme metal bands, because they were so much more than that. It’s better to hail them as among the finest extreme and experimental bands of the 1980s. Refusing ever to do what was expected or demanded, the band constantly changed musical direction, always brought in surprising influences, and kept people guessing as to where they might venture next. Their catalogue of albums is formidable and unmatched. Each is not only unique, but part of an entire tapestry that only now can be appreciated for being a remarkable part of music history. Despite, or maybe because of, constant turmoil on so many fronts, Celtic Frost achieved an artistic level few others would even have dared to dream of aspiring towards. They climbed high because they were never afraid to fall. Which is why the band are now rightly regarded as icons, and iconoclasts. - Xavier Russell, 2016

Debut album Morbid Tales was originally released in 1984, and quickly became known as the work of agitated and agitating talents. This record was a huge influence on the burgeoning death and thrash scenes at the time: a master-class of riff tirades and unholy sentiments. This reissue includes previously unheard and restored rehearsals from 1984. Both the 180g 2LP and CD versions include extensive booklets plus a poster.

Celtic Frost’s second album To Mega Therion was released in 1985 and showcased an ominous pall of doom and gloom, enmeshed in a sound both primitive yet also Wagnerian in its vast scope. This reissue includes the Emperor’s Return EP as well as a remix of “Visual Aggression”. Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

The band’s third album Into Pandemonium was originally released in 1987. The record represented a turning point for a whole genre, being extremely ahead of its time. Not only did it have maniacal rhythms, but introduced electronica into extreme metal. On every level, it was a remarkable record, full of visionary ideas and ideals. This reissue includes alternate versions of tracks from the album and a cover of a Dean Martin song. Both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

Celtic Frost’s fifth studio album Vanity/Nemesis was released in 1990. It featured a twisted cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and it saw the band going in a much more thrash oriented direction. The restless energy percolates throughout, as Celtic Frost continued to leave fans aghast at their soundscapes and adventurous perceptions. The reissue includes tracks from the Wine In My Hand 12” EP, and both the 180g LP and CD versions include extensive booklets.

Morbid Tales tracklisting:

“Human” (Intro)

“Into The Crypts Of Rays”

“Visions Of Mortality”

“Dethroned Emperor”

“Morbid Tales”

“Procreation (Of The Wicked)”

“Return To The Eve”

“Danse Macabre”

“Nocturnal Fear”

Bonus tracks:

“Morbid Tales” (1984 Rehearsal)

“Messiah” (1984 Rehearsal)

“Procreation (Of The Wicked)” (1984 Rehearsal)

“Nocturnal Fear” (1984 Rehearsal)

To Mega Therion tracklisting:

“Innocence And Wrath”

“The Usurper”

“Jewel Throne”

“Dawn Of Meggido”

“Eternal Summer”

“Circle Of The Tyrants”

“(Beyond The) North Winds”

“Fainted Eyes”

“Tears In A Prophet's Dream”

“Necromantical Screams”

Bonus tracks:

“Circle Of The Tyrants” (Emperor's Return EP)

“Visual Aggression” (Emperor's Return EP)

“Suicidal Winds” (Emperor's Return EP)

“Journey Into Fear” (Emperor's Return EP Recording Sessions)

“Visual Aggression” (1988 Remix)

“Return To The Eve” (1985 Studio Jam)

Into Pandemonium tracklisting:

“Mexican Radio”

“Mesmerized”

“Inner Sanctum”

“Tristesses de la Lune”

“Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)”

“Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)”

“One In Their Pride” (Porthole Mix)

“I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)”

“Rex Irae (Requiem)”

“Oriental Masquerade”

Bonus tracks:

“Sorrows Of The Moon ”

“The Inevitable Factor ”

“In The Chapel In The Moonlight ”

“One In Their Pride” (Re-Entry Mix)

“The Inevitable Factor” (Alternate Vox)

Vanity/Nemesis tracklisting:

“The Heart Beneath”

“Wine In My Hand (Third From The Sun)”

“Wings Of Solitude”

“The Name Of My Bride”

“This Island Earth”

“The Restless Seas”

“Phallic Tantrum”

“A Kiss Or A Whisper”

“Vanity”

“Nemesis”

Bonus tracks:

“Heroes”

“A Descent To Babylon (Babylon Asleep)”

