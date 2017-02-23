CEMETERY URN To Release New Self-Titled Album In June; Details Revealed

Hells Headbangers has set June 9th as the international release date for Cemetery Urn's long-awaited third album, Cemetery Urn, on vinyl, CD, and cassette tape formats. Hells Headbangers previously worked with Cemetery Urn in releasing the band's first two albums - 2008's Urn Of Blood and 2010's The Conquered Are Burned, both originally self-released on CD - on vinyl in 2011.

Formed in 2006 in Melbourne, Cemetery Urn specialize in a vicious, martial form of death metal they've branded "Australian Barbaric Death Metal." The band itself has a deep history in extreme metal: founding guitarist and songwriter Andrew Gillon also hails from reactivated Aussie barbarians Abominator, and previously played in the final lineup of Bestial Warlust; original vocalist Damon Bloodstorm was renowned as the frontman for Bestial Warlust and for Abominator from 1996-2001; new vocalist Chris Volcano is the founding drummer of Abominator - and more recently their vocalist - and concurrently plays drums in Ignivomous, and previously played drums on a handful of Denouncement Pyre's EPs, Urgrund's Unchangeable Fate album, and Destroyer 666's Six Songs With the Devil demo; and new drummer Matt Crossingham has played with such bands as Belligerent Intent, Scars of Sodom, and Draconis Infernum.

Cemetery Urn are a study in staunch self-reliance. Their first two albums were released on Gillon's own label, Cemetery Recordings, and the band self-booked two highly successful tours across the United States: the Blood of the Damned U.S. Tour in June 2008, which encompassed 17 shows alongside Angelcorpse and Gospel of the Horns, and the Western U.S. Torment Tour in October 2010, where they headlined 10 shows through Texas, California, Oregon, and Washington State. Now, armed with the support of Hells Headbangers, Cemetery Urn are prepared to unleash their most decisive and devastating attack yet in Cemetery Urn. A ten-track nuclear warhead, Cemetery Urn's third album takes the unremitting savagery of their first two full-lengths to its furthest extreme yet, exhibiting both power and poise in the middle of an incendiary maelstrom, and further solidifying the band's reputation for upholding Australia's rich tradition of extreme metal barbarity.

A statement from the band reads: "After aeons of primal chaos, Cemetery Urn return with our long-awaited third, self-titled album of super-heavy Australian death metal. Returning with a new lineup, now including Chris Volcano on vocals and human drum-machine Matt Crossingham, and also featuring our tightest and heaviest production ever, it will shred everything in its path like the steamroller of Armageddon! Prepare to be crushed!"

Indeed, feel that first fist of crush with the track "A Requiem For Servants Aflame”, streaming below. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“The Deepest of Graves”

“A Requiem For Servants Aflame”

“Weakened Mortals Bleed”

“Petrified Existence”

“The Sickening Sect”

“Misshapen Affliction”

“Doomed in Conterminous Decay”

“Dredge The Pit of Burial”

“Hemlock Transfusion”

“A Hex Upon Elitist Dynasties”

“A Requiem For Servants Aflame”:

Cemetery Urn by CEMETERY URN

Lineup:

Andrew Gillon guitarist, songwriter

Chris Volcano vocals, lyrics

Dan Macconni guitar

Themmy Rentos bass

Matt Crossingham drums