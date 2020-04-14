CENTINEX Streaming New Track "Only Death Remains"; Lyric Video

Swedish old school death metal veterans, Centinex, have premiered the first single from their upcoming new studio album, Death In Pieces, out on May 29 via Agonia Records. A lyric video for "Only Death Remains" can be found below.

Centinex originated in 1990 as a riff-oriented part of the classic Swedish death metal movement and disbanded in 2005 after releasing eight full-length albums. In 2014 they resurfaced, quite surprisingly, and with a refreshed lineup, delivered their celebrated come-back record, Redeeming Filth. The next album was inevitable and didn't take another decade to assemble. Having released Doomsday Rituals in 2016, the band played a run of shows in Europe and North America, before encapsulating their sheer Swedish brutality in a new offering. Death In Pieces, the long-runner's third reunion album, is brimmed with a powerful doze of old-school, Stockholm-style death metal, and takes the band's signature heavy riffling to a whole new level of intensity.

The band commented: "We are very excited to finally have this new killer Centinex disc recorded and ready to be released! As some of you have noticed, due to various reasons the band has kept a bit of low profile during the last years, so now it feels great to be back on track with this intense slap of death metal brutality featuring a new hungry and dedicated lineup!"

Death In Pieces was recorded by Centinex and Johan Hjelm at Wellbay Studios. The album was mixed and mastered by Ronnie Bjornstrom at Enhanced Audio Productions (Aeon, Bodyfarm, Meshuggah), while the artwork that graces the cover was created by Bahrull Marta.

Formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Digipack CD

- Black LP

- Cyan piss LP

- Red LP

- T-shirt

- Digital

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Only Death Remains"

"Derelict Souls"

"God Ends Here"

"Tomb Of The Dead"

"Human Torch"

"Pieces"

"Cautarized"

"Beyond The Dark"

"Sacrifice"

"Skin Turning Grey"

"Break Your Debris" (CD exclusive)

"Only Death Remains" lyric video:

Lineup:

Henka Andersson - vocals

Jorgen Kristensen - guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Florian Rehn - drums