CENTURIES OF DECAY Posts Full Live Set From Wacken Open Air 2018

Wacken Metal Battle Canada has shared - on behalf of The 2018 National Final Winner - Toronto's Centuries Of Decay, the band's full set at Wacken Open Air.

Vocalist and guitarist Devin Doucette comments: “Wacken 2018 was an incredible experience for us. Not only did we get to play in front of a packed house of over 2,000 fans, but we got to meet so many amazing bands from around the world. We are truly honoured to have been given the opportunity to play one of the biggest metal festivals in the world.”

Toronto's Centuries Of Decay won the 2018 Wacken Metal Battle Canada national final as the beast from the East versus the best from the West, Calgary's Hammerdrone. The band's were the top two from over 70 that participated from across the country, and both unleashed their own brutal assault upon the national final crowd.

Centuries Of Decay were crowned champion by a panel of metal industry experts. The band went on to perform at Wacken Open Air 2018 to represent Canada at the international Metal Battle. They join the list of previous Canadian winners: Hamilton's Profaner (2016), Oshawa's Vesperia (2015), Montreal's Mutank (2014) and Toronto's Crimson Shadows (2013).

Wacken Metal Battle Canada is part of an international competition where over 100 bands from across the country battle each other for one to be selected and join over 20 other countries for an international battle of the bands at the world's largest outdoor metal festival Wacken Open Air, which has been taking place in Wacken , Germany for the last 29 years.