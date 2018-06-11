CENTURIES OF DECAY Win Wacken Metal Battle Canada National Final; Set To Play 2018 Wacken Open Air

Wacken Metal Battle Canada has announced this year's 2018 National Final winner, Toronto's Centuries Of Decay.

Hosted on June 9th at The Opera House in Toronto, the national final that sends one independent Canadian metal band to perform at Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany witnessed the best of the West, Calgary's Hammerdrone face off against the beast of the East, Toronto's Centuries Of Decay.

The two top bands from over 70 that participated this year from across the country unleashed their own brutal assault upon the national final crowd winning over fans and judges. Only one could be crowned by the panel of metal industry consisting of Gustavo Valderrama (Electric Flow, Navaja Music), Andrew Epstein (Zombitrol, Alan Cross’ A Journal of Musical Things), Charlie Felix (Sound & Noise, Live Talent), Oscar Rangel (Operus, ex-Annihilator), Wojtek Sokolowski (Wacken Metal Battle Canada), Luc Lainé (CFLX 95.5FM).

Centuries Of Decay will now move on to perform on the Headbanger Stage on August 1st at 1:55 PM, local time to represent the nation at the international Metal Battle just before Wacken Open Air officially begins from August 2nd to 4th. Centuries Of Decay also join the list of previous Canadian winners Hamilton's Profaner (2016), Oshawa's Vesperia (2015), Montreal's Mutank (2014) and Toronto's Crimson Shadows (2013).

Wacken Metal Battle Canada organizer JJ Tartaglia comments: "Very happy with the result of the Final. Looking forward to sending off Centuries Of Decay to the metal holy land, I'm confident they will make us proud."

The national final was combined with this year's 2nd annual Boonsdale Fest with Borealis, Operus, Mokomokai presented by Boonsdale Records also organized by WMBC founder JJ Tartaglia. This year's 5th battle edition of Wacken Metal Battle Canada was hosted in nine cities across the country.