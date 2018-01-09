Century Media Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Exclusive Band Merchandise

Century Media is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a groundbreaking hard rock and metal label with the launch of CenturyMedia.store today. The store is complete with reissued vinyl and exclusive metal-related merch, as part of a year-long celebration. The exclusive 30th anniversary vinyl available at launch includes iconic reissues of In This Moment's Blood, Lacuna Coil's Karmacode, Suicide Silence's The Black Crown, and No Time To Bleed. Check out the exclusive 30th anniversary items here - stay tuned for more throughout 2018.

Since its inception, Century Media has been at the forefront of hard rock and metal. From the label's earliest death metal and hardcore origins, to precipitating the rise of countless sub-genres including black metal, metalcore and deathcore, the label is home to career artists including Behemoth, Iced Earth and Napalm Death. With A&R departments in the company's Los Angeles and Dorthumd, Germany headquarters, Century Media has remained a step ahead of the competition.

Three decades in, Century Media - now part of Sony's RED MUSIC- is entering its most exciting phase to date. With millions of records sold around the globe, Century has become a player in the active rock radio world with the likes of Fozzy and Josh Todd and The Conflict. Meanwhile, metal legends including Arch Enemy and At The Gates, as well as newcomers Tribulation and Watain, continue to strengthen Century Media's grip on the hard and heavy. From its roots in the underground to new levels of diversity and success, Century Media has proven that it is here to stay.

(Century Media 30th Anniversary logo by Costin Chioreanu)