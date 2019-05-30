CERBERUS Premiers "Last Dance" Music Video

Mexico’s metal juggernauts, Cerberus, will release their new album, Fire!, on July 12. Today, the band unveils a video for the new single, "Last Dance".

Commenting on the new single, Paul Wrath says, “5 years have passed since our debut album Otura Ka was released and we haven’t written a ballad since then... so for this album we decided to make it right and we added two ballads to the table! This one has more of a southern vibe, but it was always a side we wanted to explore and we’re really happy the way it turned out.”

“This album means a lot to us, our original drummer got back in the band but at the same time our rhythm guitar player quit, so we had mixed feelings throughout the recording, still we’re super proud the way it came out. We had the opportunity to work with people we’ve always admired so much! So that was definitely a dream came true. We knew we needed the best team for working on the best music we’ve done so far. So, we knew we needed to be the best performers we could as well, so we put 110% in every aspect of the recording of this album for it to be the best we could deliver.” - vocalist / guitarist Paul Wrath on the creation of Fire!

Fire! was recorded at Twilight Sound Studios by Paul Wrath, Akashsa Sound Lab in Mexico City by Güido Laris and El Cielo Recording Studio in Monterrey by Jim Monti (Metallica, Korn, Slipknot), and Adrian “Rojo” Treviño. The record was mixed by 5-time Grammy Award winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Halestorm, In Flames) and mastered at Sterling Sound by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Slipknot). The record’s bonus track “STFU” was mixed by Metallica producer Greg Fidelman. Album artwork was done by Dan Scholz at Affliction Clothing.

Tracklisting:

"The Ending"

"Off Limits"

"Lust For Blood"

"Jaeger"

"Self Made Hell"

"Last Dance"

"Saint Pride"

"I’m Fire"

"Huntress"

"Rise With The Fallen Ones"

"Tekilla"

"Forever"

“The Ending” video:

Formed by Paul Wrath at the age of 15, Cerberus found their footing in 2014 with the release of their debut album Otura Ka. Over the next few years, the band quickly became one of Mexico’s biggest metal acts with several singles and shows with the likes of Metallica, HIM, Steel Panther and KnotFest Mexico among others. Now armed with their most explosive record to date, there’s no stopping them. Join the Cerberus Order!

