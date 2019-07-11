CERBERUS Premiers "Tekilla" Music Video

Mexico’s metal juggernauts, Cerberus, will release their new album, Fire!, tomorrow, Friday, July 12. Ahead of the record’s debut, the band has premiered a music video for the most epic heavy metal party anthem of the year, “Tekilla”.

Commenting on the new single, vocalist/guitarist Paul Wrath says, “This song is a completely different approach to anything we have done or heard so far, we wanted to incorporate our Mexican roots but not in the style that most Mexican bands are doing it, so we decided to make a party anthem! our country is famous for its parties, people from all around the world come here to have fun and drink Tequila while listening to Mariachi music! so we wanted to show the world how we see it and how we feel about it in a heavy metal way. Tequila is the best medicine for a broken heart, makes the pain go away, that’s why we spelled it Te-KILL-a because it kills the pain, the grief, helps you have some fun on difficult times, its miraculous!... until the next morning! Haha.”

"Tekilla" video:

"Tekilla" video (Spanish version):

Fire! was recorded at Twilight Sound Studios by Paul Wrath, Akashsa Sound Lab in Mexico City by Güido Laris and El Cielo Recording Studio in Monterrey by Jim Monti (Metallica, Korn, Slipknot), and Adrian “Rojo” Treviño. The record was mixed by 5-time Grammy Award winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Halestorm, In Flames) and mastered at Sterling Sound by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones, Slipknot). The record’s bonus track “STFU” was mixed by Metallica producer Greg Fidelman. Album artwork was done by Dan Scholz at Affliction Clothing.

Tracklisting:

"The Ending"

"Off Limits"

"Lust For Blood"

"Jaeger"

"Self Made Hell"

"Last Dance"

"Saint Pride"

"I’m Fire"

"Huntress"

"Rise With The Fallen Ones"

"Tekilla"

"Forever"

"Last Dance" video:

“The Ending” video:

Formed by Paul Wrath at the age of 15, Cerberus found their footing in 2014 with the release of their debut album Otura Ka. Over the next few years, the band quickly became one of Mexico’s biggest metal acts with several singles and shows with the likes of Metallica, HIM, Steel Panther and KnotFest Mexico among others. Now armed with their most explosive record to date, there’s no stopping them. Join the Cerberus Order!

