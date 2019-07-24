CEREBRAL ROT Streaming New Track “Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)”

"Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)" is the latest gory decimation from Seattle death metal outfit, Cerebral Rot, and their impending debut LP, Odious Descent Into Decay. The LP is oozing towards its worldwide release through the deathmongers at 20 Buck Spin in mid-August, after which the band will trek across the US with labelmates Fetid on the Odious Mess Of Seeping Decay tour.

Continuing to extract the deadliest beings from the dankest corners of the Northwest, 20 Buck Spin summons from the festering swamp-soaked murk the revolting mutation that is Cerebral Rot. Like sewage winding its way through tunnels below the street, the band's music reeks with the stench of vulgarity and noxious body fumes. The band shares members with other acts from across the region including, Fetid, Crurifragium, Cauterized, Caustic Wound, Excarnated Entity, and others.

Odious Descent Into Decay will see release on LP, CD, cassette, and all digital platforms via 20 Buck Spin on August 16th. Fans of Fetid, Undergang, early-Carcass, and huffing embalming fluid, rejoice.

Embalmed in an analog toxic dump, the debut Cerebral Rot LP Odious Descent Into Decay follows the Cessation Of Life demo, released in 2018. The new LP melts the skin with radioactive brutality and gurgling bursts of punishing cruelty. Virulent subterranean death metal glistening with pustular fallout and obscure rotten air left too long on the morgue table, the skin peels off and the last gasp of life echoes terrifyingly within. A rank abomination of disgust, Odious Descent Into Decay reliesnot on over technicality but disfiguring physical violence and battering submission in its quest for the true embodiment of sub-underground death as it morphs from one wet distorted monstrosity to another. Like the miserable mess of decayed forms on the cover, the septic sickness of Cerebral Rot has only just begun to spread.

"Odious Descent Into Decay"

"Swamped In Festering Excrementia"

"Reeking Septic Mass"

"Cerebral Rot"

"Putrefaction (Eternal Decay)"

"Sardonic Repentance"

"Repulsive Infestation Of Cadaver"

"Primordial Soup Of Radioactive Sewage"

"Foul Stench Of Ruination"

Cerebral Rot will tour across the US in support of the LP alongside 20 Buck Spin kin Fetid. The tour will run from August 29th through October 11th. Watch for the final routing and venue info in the days ahead.

