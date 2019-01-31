CEREMONY OF SILENCE To Release Debut Album Outis On Willowtip Records

Slovakian death / black metal duo Ceremony Of Silence will unleash its debut album, Outis, on April 5th via Willowtip Records.

Drummer Svjatogor comments on the album's lyrical themes: “The main lyrical concept behind Outis deals with a mystical path of a man - a confrontation with his innermost self and his direct experience of the ultimate perennial wisdom, while releasing all his attachments to the mundane world. Various stages of this path are concealed in a series of metaphorical visions that add another layer to the music itself.”

The first track from Outis to be released is "Ceremony Of A Thousand Stars":

The music itself can be described as death metal with a dissonant, yet atmospheric feel, powered by rapid-fire blast beasts and dizzying tremolo riffs. The lyrics deal with mysticism and death, concepts that carry over into the album’s cover art - a traditional woodblock print designed by Svjatogor.

Outis tracklisting:

"Invocation Of The Silent Eye"

"Ceremony Of A Thousand Stars"

"Trance Of Void"

"Upon The Shores Of Death"

"Black Sea Of Drought"

"Arising Of No Man"

"Into The Obscure Light"

