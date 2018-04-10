CGCM Podcast Launches Tournament Featuring 16 Canadian Rock Icons

The CGCM Podcast has just launched “Buzzsaw’s Battle of the Bands” Playlist Tournament. A spinoff of their successful Playlist Battle episodes, the podcast has invited 16 Canadian rockers into a round robin, single elimination tournament where music is the weapon of choice. Sixteen rockers including members of Helix, Coney Hatch, The Killer Dwarfs, Brighton Rock, Varga, Slik Toxic, Gypsy Rose, Slash Puppet and the Metal Queen herself, Lee Aaron are all taking part in the game.

Sixteen rockers randomly battle each other by submitting three song playlists from a randomly selected year. Listeners vote for their favourite playlist not knowing whose playlist is whose. To view the live selection process, the video can be found here, BBB Introduction. The vote is blind, playlist with the most votes advance and the loser is eliminated. Sixteen rockers enter the battle, only one will be crowned the Champion.

The entire tournament will take 15 Episodes to complete but the first two battles are now available! Battling the year 1975 we have Carl Dixon (Coney Hatch) Vs. Gerry Finn (Killer Dwarfs).

Battling the year 1976 is Nicholas Walsh (Slik Toxik) vs. Anthony Mifsud (Slash Puppet).

Voting for these battles ends Tuesday April 17th at 5 PM EST. Watch for two more battle episodes coming April 17th.

Find the podcast at this location.