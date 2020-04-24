CHAMPLIN WILLIAMS FRIESTEDT Feat. TOTO Singer JOSEPH WILLIAMS Streaming New Single "Love In The World"

Listen to "Love In The World" here, stream the song below.

Champlin Williams Friestedt consists of renowned Toto singer Joseph Williams, composer of film and drama scores and can also be heard in Disney’s animated feature film The Lion King as the singing voice of adult Simba.

Teaming up with none other than Bill Champlin formerly of the legendary band Chicago and critically acclaimed guitarist, producer and recording artist Peter Friestedt, the album II also includes contributions from vocalist, Michael McDonald, drummer John JR Robinson (Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones), Randy Goodrum (Toto, Chicago), Tamara Champlin and Polar price 2020 winner Diane Warren among many others.

With the Toto haunting “10 Miles” to the Chicago sounding ballad “Between The Lines” and the soul-flavoured “Love In The World” to the straight forward rock track “Runaway Dancer” this album really takes you on a journey.

The album was recorded at Goldmine Studios & Friestedt Productions Studio and produced by Peter Friestedt, Bill Champlin and Joseph Williams. II will be released May 15 on both digital and physical formats.

Tracklisting:

"Runaway Dancer"

"10 Miles"

"Love In The World"

"Amandas Disguise"

"Between The Lines"

"Look Away"

"All That I Want"

"Restless Love"

"Price Of LovE"

"Sometimes You Win"

"Love In The World":

"Between The Lines" video: