CHAOS MAGIC Feat. CATERINA NIX Debut "Falling Again" Music Video

Chaos Magic, the Chilean band fronted by vocalist Caterina Nix, have released a video for "Falling Again", a track from the band's Furyborn album, released in 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. The video features footage from various Chaos Magic tour dates in 2019 and 2020. Watch the clip below:

Chaos Magic recently released Desert Rose, a very special EP featuring covers of songs by Sting, Bruce Dickinson, Faith No More, and Duran Duran. Stream or download here.

Tracklisting:

"Desert Rose" feat. Zaher Zorgati of Myrath + Mike Terrana (Sting cover)

"Accident Of Birth" (Bruce Dickinson cover)

"Ashes To Ashes" (Faith No More cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran cover)