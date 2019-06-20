CHAOS MAGIC Featuring CATERINA NIX Release Music Video For "I'd Give It All" (Acoustic Version)

Chaos Magic have released the new video below, in which Caterina Nix and Nasson perform an acoustic version of "I'd Give It All", a track from the band's new album, Furyborn, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here.

Chaos Magic is centered around Chilean vocalist Caterina Nix who, for this sophomore release from the band, worked in close collaboration with fellow Chilean producer, singer, and musician Nasson. Together, they have created an absolute gem of a metal album.

Nix pulled in some talented singers for a few duets on the album: Tom Englund (Evergrey) on the title track, Ailyn (ex-Sirenia) on “Bravely Beautiful”, and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow and CoreLeoni singer, ex-Lords of Black) on "Path Of The Brave". Producer Nasson also duets with Caterina on “Falling Again”, while Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Rob Rock) appears on keyboards on “Beware of Silent Waters”.

"These are incredible voices and all the guest singers gave the album the textures I desired to each of the songs they participated in,” says Caterina.

Also of note, the album was mixed to perfection by none other than Danish studio master Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Pretty Maids, The Dark Element).

Caterina Nix is a superb young vocalist from Chile, who was found by chance by former Stratovarius composer and guitarist Timo Tolkki during one of his tours of South America. Timo was supremely impressed and confident in Caterina’s singing abilities and he wrote and produced the first Chaos Magic album, in addition to having her perform on the second Avalon rock opera album Angels Of The Apocalypse.

While these two things brought Caterina to the forefront more on the International stage, she had already started her career in the band Aghonya, who released their first and only album Oxygen in 2008, in which she wrote all the lyrics and vocal lines. Released independently, the band and Caterina received rave reviews, which gave them the opportunity to open shows in Chile for bands like After Forever, Edguy, and Within Temptation.

Tracklisting:

"You Will Breathe Again"

"Furyborn" (Feat. Tom Englund)

"Like Never Before"

"Beware Of Silent Waters" (Feat Mistheria)

"Falling Again" (Feat. Nasson)

"Bravely Beautiful" (Feat. Ailyn)

"Throw Me To The Wolves"

"I’d Give It All"

"Path Of The Brave" (Feat. Ronnie Romero)

"My Affliction"

"I’m Your Cancer"

"I'm Your Cancer" video:

"Furyborn" (Feat. Tom Englund) lyric video:

"Like Never Before" video:

Lineup:

Caterina Nix - Vocals

Nasson - Guitars, vocals, piano, programming, acoustic guitars & additional bass.

Franco Lama - Programming

Carlos Hernandez - Drums

Hermaunt Folatre - Bass