CHAOS MAGIC Featuring CATERINA NIX To Release FuryBorn Album In June; Music Video Posted For "Like Never Before" Featuring EVERGREY Frontman TOM ENGLUND

Frontiers Music Srl will release the new album from Chaos Magic, entitled FuryBorn, on June 14.

Chaos Magic is centered around Chilean vocalist Caterina Nix who, for this sophomore release from the band, worked in close collaboration with fellow Chilean producer, singer, and musician Nasson. Together, they have created an absolute gem of a metal album, the splendidness of which is on full display in the album's first single and music video, "Like Never Before". Watch it below.

Pre-order the album and stream the single here.

"I’ve been writing songs for many years, however, on the previous Chaos Magic album I had no intention of interfering with Timo's creative process,” tells Caterina, referencing ex-Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki's involvement on the first Chaos Magic album. "But in the case of FuryBorn, I had the freedom to design a musical vision of my own. I wanted the album to have both a modern sound and nostalgic feel to it. The process of writing for me is very organic, I just start singing a melody and build the songs from there. I seek the chords, write the lyrics, and work them through. I have several streams of influence, so I definitely wanted a rich mixture of intensities, rhythms, and styles. Of course, I can’t leave out the fact that I worked with two brilliant musicians to give shape to the album, Franco Lama and Nasson, who also produced the album and was a key element in the development of the sound."

And what exactly is the "sound" on the new Chaos Magic album? "I wanted to mix different styles and also seek a sound of my own and I think that is well achieved in FuryBorn. It’s a mixture of heavy, melodic, symphonic, and alternative metal, with traces of modern progressive and electronic elements, unique arrangements and a bit of a nostalgic feel associated to certain sounds from the '90s and early '00s. It has moments of rage, power, and sick darkness, but also vulnerable, sensual, and sometimes playful points. FuryBorn is harder to label compared to the previous Chaos Magic album since on the new album the guitars are a more prominent ingredient that gives tremendous richness to the sound. In summary, FuryBorn is a rollercoaster ride that flows through assorted intense styles with uncommon arrangements but with very catchy melodies,” concludes Caterina and rest assured she’s really not exaggerating in the descriptions.

Nix also pulled in some talented singers for a few duets on the album: Tom Englund (Evergrey) on the title track, Ailyn (ex-Sirenia) on “Bravely Beautiful”, and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow and CoreLeoni singer, ex-Lords of Black) on "Path Of The Brave". Producer Nasson also duets with Caterina on “Falling Again”, while Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Rob Rock) appears on keyboards on “Beware of Silent Waters”.

"These are incredible voices and all the guest singers gave the album the textures I desired to each of the songs they participated in,” says Caterina.

Also of note, the album was mixed to perfection by none other than Danish studio master Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Pretty Maids, The Dark Element).

Caterina Nix is a superb young vocalist from Chile, who was found by chance by former Stratovarius composer and guitarist Timo Tolkki during one of his tours of South America. Timo was supremely impressed and confident in Caterina’s singing abilities and he wrote and produced the first Chaos Magic album, in addition to having her perform on the second Avalon rock opera album Angels Of The Apocalypse.

While these two things brought Caterina to the forefront more on the International stage, she had already started her career in the band Aghonya, who released their first and only album Oxygen in 2008, in which she wrote all the lyrics and vocal lines. Released independently, the band and Caterina received rave reviews, which gave them the opportunity to open shows in Chile for bands like After Forever, Edguy, and Within Temptation.

Tracklisting:

"You Will Breathe Again"

"Furyborn" (Feat. Tom Englund)

"Like Never Before"

"Beware Of Silent Waters" (Feat Mistheria)

"Falling Again" (Feat. Nasson)

"Bravely Beautiful" (Feat. Ailyn)

"Throw Me To The Wolves"

"I’d Give It All"

"Path Of The Brave" (Feat. Ronnie Romero)

"My Affliction"

"I’m Your Cancer"

"Like Never Before" video:

Lineup:

Caterina Nix - Vocals

Nasson - Guitars, vocals, piano, programming, acoustic guitars & additional bass.

Franco Lama - Programming

Carlos Hernandez - Drums

Hermaunt Folatre - Bass