CHAOSTAR Featuring SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU Streaming The Undivided Light Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

Chaostar, the Athens, Greece-based band led by Septicflesh guitarist Christos Antoniou, will release a new album, The Undivided Light, this Friday (March 23rd) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the album in advance below.

Tracklisting

"Tazama Jua"

"Blutbad"

"Stones And Dust"

"The Undivided Light"

"Mέμνησο"

"Silent Yard"

"Ying & Yang"

Album stream:

(Photo - Lambros Mentzos)