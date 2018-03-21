CHAOSTAR Featuring SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU Streaming The Undivided Light Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release
March 21, 2018, an hour ago
Chaostar, the Athens, Greece-based band led by Septicflesh guitarist Christos Antoniou, will release a new album, The Undivided Light, this Friday (March 23rd) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the album in advance below.
Tracklisting
"Tazama Jua"
"Blutbad"
"Stones And Dust"
"The Undivided Light"
"Mέμνησο"
"Silent Yard"
"Ying & Yang"
Album stream:
(Photo - Lambros Mentzos)