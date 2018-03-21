CHAOSTAR Featuring SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU Streaming The Undivided Light Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

March 21, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal chaostar christos antoniou septicflesh

CHAOSTAR Featuring SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU Streaming The Undivided Light Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

Chaostar, the Athens, Greece-based band led by Septicflesh guitarist Christos Antoniou, will release a new album, The Undivided Light, this Friday (March 23rd) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the album in advance below.

Tracklisting

"Tazama Jua"
"Blutbad"
"Stones And Dust"
"The Undivided Light"
"Mέμνησο"
"Silent Yard"
"Ying & Yang"

Album stream:

(Photo - Lambros Mentzos)

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews