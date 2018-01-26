CHAOSTAR Featuring SEPTICFLESH Guitarist CHRISTOS ANTONIOU To Release The Undivided Light Album In March; "Stones And Dust" Track Streaming

Chaostar, the Athens, Greece-based band led by Septicflesh guitarist Christos Antoniou, will release a new album, The Undivided Light, on March 23rd via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the first single, "Stones And Dust" below.

Chaostar vocalist Androniki comments: "Dear all, it is with great pleasure to announce that we are launching the first song “Stones And Dust” from our forthcoming album, The Undivided Light. Every blessed virtue in this world multiplies and growths when being shared and not constrained. Like wisdom, knowledge, and patience, the flame of light itself can brighten a room, but when being divided and shared can illuminate the entire world's human intellect. This has been the motivational thinking that flared-up the creation of the new Chaostar album. Our existence consists of dust formed into concrete shapes of hard stones, awaiting to degrade back into the light-weight form of dust and finally to the liberated state of time, light, and space."

Tracklisting

"Tazama Jua"

"Blutbad"

"Stones And Dust"

"The Undivided Light"

"Mέμνησο"

"Silent Yard"

"Ying & Yang"

"Stones And Dust":