CHARLIE BENANTE, CARLA HARVEY, RA "CHILE" DIAZ Salute Late Rock Legend TOM PETTY; Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has teamed up with Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey and Suicidal Tendencies' Ra "Chile" Diaz to pay tribute to Tom Petty.

Says Charlie: "We miss you, Tom Petty! One of the American greats! Not only a stellar multi-instrumentalist but the king of story telling through his lyrics. His songs are familiar, yet they never sound dated. Hearing them after awhile just reminds you of how good he was!

"What you may not know about Petty was that he was an advocate for fair treatment of musical artists and fans alike. He fought the record industry to avoid his contract be transferred, saying he didn't want to be "bought and sold like a piece of meat,” and later fought to keep the prices of his albums down so that everyone could afford him.

"This song has always been a favorite of mine, the lyrics, the Jangly guitars, his voice... he and the Heartbreakers wrote some catchy stuff. This one features the beautiful Carla Harvey of the Butcher Babies and Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies, they rule! Thanks to Andy Lagis for mixing and Dima Levanchuk for video editing - I 💜 tom Petty."