CHARLIE BENANTE Demoing New ANTHRAX Material; Studio Update

Drummer Charlie Benante is demoing material for the next Anthrax album, expected in 2020. Over the weekend he shared the photo below, along with the caption: "Saturday demos, kinda 85 thrash mood + @judaspriest = metal for the masses - as @davidbowie once said “I’m happy, hope you’re happy too?” @anthrax 2020 #petercriss thanks for the shirt @anthony_that_minetti_"

Sweetwater's Nick D'Virgilio recently joined Charlie for an inside look at his drum rig. Watch the footage below:

Anthrax performs next on March 20 as part of Knotfest 2020 in Chiba, Japan. Find the band's tour itinerary here.