CHARLIE BENANTE Demoing New ANTHRAX Material; Studio Update
December 10, 2019, 42 minutes ago
Drummer Charlie Benante is demoing material for the next Anthrax album, expected in 2020. Over the weekend he shared the photo below, along with the caption: "Saturday demos, kinda 85 thrash mood + @judaspriest = metal for the masses - as @davidbowie once said “I’m happy, hope you’re happy too?” @anthrax 2020 #petercriss thanks for the shirt @anthony_that_minetti_"
Sweetwater's Nick D'Virgilio recently joined Charlie for an inside look at his drum rig. Watch the footage below:
Anthrax performs next on March 20 as part of Knotfest 2020 in Chiba, Japan. Find the band's tour itinerary here.