CHARLIE BENANTE, RA "CHILE" DIAZ, HENRY FLURY Cover LIVING COLOUR's "Funny Vibe" With Vocalist COREY GLOVER

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted a new lockdown video accompanied by the following message:

"Well, if you gonna cover a Living Colour tune one thing is for sure: you better have someone who can sing. So, why not having Mr. Corey Glover himself?! How cool is that?! I have a history with Living Clour and this is beyond crazy to me that I get to 'play' with Corey. And even better to do it once again with my 'online rhythm section partner' Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies) and our friend Henry Flury (Butcher Babies).

At a time when rock was increasingly looking beyond its own frontiers for inspiration, Living Colour's Vivid was a genre-mashing stake in the ground, taking hard rock, modern jazz, funk and soul and more and binding them together with an incisive political spirit. The amazing musicianship throughout this music was incredible to take in. It was heavy and aggressive, yet improvisational and inventive. There was a groove to it and it was slamming in the assault.

One of my highlights was having Livíng Colour join us on our European tour, it was one of my favorite tours. Night after night I would watch them improvise and create music... it was inspiring.

Here is our version of 'Funny Vibe' with a very special guest Corey Glover. I hope we did it justice."