CHARLIE BENANTE Says ANTHRAX Are "On Our Way To The Start Of Making Another Record"; Audio

In a new interview with Metal Wani, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante reveals that he's getting ideas together for the band's follow-up to their 2016 studio album, For All Kings.

Says Charlie: "I'm happy to say that I've demoed lots of songs, and I'm already pretty much on our way to the start of making another record. It's just gonna take a little time to all get together and start to arrange and start really crafting the tunes. But yes, I have started writing songs, and it sounds really good.

Benante reveals that he has "probably around seven or eight ideas" for songs. "It's probably gonna be another goal of mine to have 20 songs to choose from, like with the last album. I just wanna have as much as possible so we can say, 'those are great. Okay, we need to work on those a little more'. Just have a variety."

Listen below:

Anthrax, along with Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament, will support Slayer on the first leg, North America, of its final world tour.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA

11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo - Sacramento, CA

16 - PNE forum - Vancouver, BC

17 - South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

19 - Big Four - Calgary, AL

20 - Shaw Centre - Edmonton, AB

22 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

24 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

30 - Place Bell - Montreal, PQ

June

1 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

2 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

4 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

6 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

9 - KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

12 - VUHL Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA

14 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

15 - Orlando Amphitheatre - Orlando, FL

17 - Smart Financial Center - Houston, TX

19 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Anthrax will release a live-in-concert DVD, Kings Among Scotland, on April 27th via Megaforce. The band's 1987 classic, "Caught In A Mosh", can be seen below.

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was filmed on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The disc incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians." The disc also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers), with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston. Kings Among Scotland can be pre-ordered now by going to anthrax.com.

(Photo: Francis Ruiz)