Charvel Unveils New Finishes For JAKE E LEE And WARREN DEMARTINI Signature Guitars

At the Summer NAMM show, Charvel unveiled two new finishes for their Jake E Lee and Warren DeMartini signature models, both of which pay homage to the original guitars played by the Ozzy Osbourne and Ratt guitarists respectively.

Courtesy of Australia's Mixdown, the Jake E Lee Signature Blue Burst features a San Dimas body with a quartersawn maple neck and a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard designed with 22 medium jumbo frets. The model is a recreation of the one used by Lee during Osbourne's 1983-1986 period, during which he recorded the albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin.

The Warren DeMartini Signature Frenchie is a recreation of the model used by the Ratt guitarist, with the words 'too fast to live, too young to die' written in French upon its body. The body itself is made of a Dinky alder wood with a one-piece bolt-on quartersawn maple neck, a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo stainless steel frets.

