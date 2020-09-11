CHASTAIN Cover BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"; Rare 1988 Live Video Unearthed

For one of the few times, if not the only time, Chastain performed the Black Sabbath classic, "War Pigs". You can watch the performance below.

The band - featuring singer Leather Leone, guitarist David T. Chastain, bassist Mike Skimmerhorn, and drummer Les Sharp - played a show in a small club on an off night in New Jersey in September 1988. Fortunately it was being recorded for history. Even if it was a single camera video and in mono.

Divebomb Records recently released the 30th Anniversary edition of For Those Who Dare, adhering to Chastain's original intent by restoring Steve Fontano's (Prairie Sun Studios) more balanced mix - as well as additional background vocals, ad libs, and "ear candy" that have long been missing from the Roadrunner release in 1990.

As usual, the disc has also been remastered by Jamie King Audio, and is packaged alongside a detailed booklet - revised and expanded from Divebomb's initial 2010 reissue to include additional photographs and a retrospective interview with David T. Chastain and Leather Leone. For the fans, by the fans!

Order the CD here

here.

Tracklisting:

"For Those Who Dare"

"Night Of Anger"

"I Am The Rain"

"Please Set Us Free"

"Secrets Of The Damned"

"Light In The Dark"

"The Mountain Whispers"

"Barracuda"

"Not Much Breathing"

"Once Before"

Bonus Demo Tracks

"Play Their Games"

"I Cast No Shadows"