CHASTAIN Streaming Remastered Version Of "The Voice Of The Cult"

US metal band Chastain are streaming the song "The Voice Of The Cult” (listen below). The release date for vinyl edition of the album The Voice Of The Cult 30 Years Heavy is set for October 26th. The pre-order phase will start on October 12th, 2018 in the Pure Steel Records webshop.

The album will be released in a limited edition of 300 black copies with two bonus tracks and insert. This release is a remastered, reissue of the classic Chastain album The Voice Of The Cult 30 Years Heavy on its 30th year anniversary. This album features the studio lineup of David T. Chastain on guitar, Leather Leone on vocals, Mike Skimmerhorn on bass and Ken Mary on drums.

Leather adds: "I knew when we were recording this record that it was special. I embrace the term "The Voice Of The Cult" and that has stuck with me. We as a band had hit our stride at the release of this record. That feeling of accomplishment as a vocalist has never changed after this record."