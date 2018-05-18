CHEAP TRICK Release New Single "The Summer Looks Good On You"; Lyric Video
May 18, 2018, an hour ago
Cheap Trick's new single "The Summer Looks Good On You" is available now. You can get the song via the various music services here.
Check out a lyric video for "The Summer Looks Good On You" below:
Cheap Trick summer tour dates:
May
18 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*
19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock*
20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*
23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
25 - Kansas City, MO - Spirit Center*
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2018
31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre*
June
2 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
3 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*
7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*
8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater*
9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*
12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*
13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater*
14 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre*
15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook*
17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*
19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
21 - Wantagh, NY - Northewell Health @ Jones Beach*
22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods*
23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*
24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*
29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park**
30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*
July
1 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center*
6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
13 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair
14 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair
20 - Bossier City, IA - Horseshoe Bossier City - Riverdome
25 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Klondike Days Fair
26 - Minot, ND - North Dakota State Fair
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field***
August
3 - Leamington, ON - Hogs for Hospice
4 - Columubs, OH - OH State Fair - Celeste Center
August 5 | Binghampton, NY - Spiedie Festival
10 - Selbyville, DW - The Freeman Stage at Bayside
11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park***
24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium***
26 - Du Quoin, IL - Du Quoin State Fair
30 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheater
31 - Winnnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
* with Poison
** with Lynyrd Skynyrd
*** with Def Leppard and Journey