CHEAP TRICK Release New Single "The Summer Looks Good On You"; Lyric Video

Cheap Trick's new single "The Summer Looks Good On You" is available now. You can get the song via the various music services here.

Check out a lyric video for "The Summer Looks Good On You" below:

Cheap Trick summer tour dates:

May

18 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock*

20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*

23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

25 - Kansas City, MO - Spirit Center*

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2018

31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre*

June

2 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

3 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater*

9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater*

14 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre*

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook*

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*

19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northewell Health @ Jones Beach*

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods*

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park**

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

July

1 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center*

6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

13 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair

14 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

20 - Bossier City, IA - Horseshoe Bossier City - Riverdome

25 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Klondike Days Fair

26 - Minot, ND - North Dakota State Fair

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field***

August

3 - Leamington, ON - Hogs for Hospice

4 - Columubs, OH - OH State Fair - Celeste Center

August 5 | Binghampton, NY - Spiedie Festival

10 - Selbyville, DW - The Freeman Stage at Bayside

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park***

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium***

26 - Du Quoin, IL - Du Quoin State Fair

30 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheater

31 - Winnnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

* with Poison

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd

*** with Def Leppard and Journey