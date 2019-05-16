CHEAP TRICK, SHARON OSBOURNE And Others To Celebrate LINDA PERRY At Los Angeles Gala

According to Billboard, a benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry’s wife, actress Sara Gilbert.

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night At The Grammy Museum will take place June 29 in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. Sharon Osbourne will also appear at the event, where singer Willa Amai will perform.

“Music education should not be a luxury and with the help of these visionaries and this community, we hope to play a small part of sparking creativity and inspiring future songwriters, producers, and musicians,” Perry said in a statement.