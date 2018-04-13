CHEAP TRICK To Release New Studio Album This Year, Says Singer ROBIN ZANDER

In an exclusive interview with KOOL107.9 FM, Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander says the band are currently working on a new album and hope to get out later this year.

"We’re working on another record right now as we speak," says Robin. "In fact, we just did a John Lennon cover song. I’m thinking we should put it out now, because it’s a great version of 'Gimme Some Truth'.”

Asked if the new record will materialize this year, Zander reveals, "Oh, it will be this year. We’ve already got a couple of songs that are mixed and ready to go. I’ll tell you one thing that we’re working on, that we’ve finished already, because it might not be on the record. It might be, but it might not be. I’d like to get [the cover of "Gimme Some Truth"] out as soon as possible, even if we don’t have the record ready, I’d like to put that out somewhere."

Read the full interview at kool1079.com.

The producers of the Broadway concert Rocktopia have announced that Robin Zander will make his Broadway debut as a special guest vocalist in the show for the final week of its limited engagement, April 23th - 29th.

An explosive concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, Rocktopia features the works of musical innovators across centuries - including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Copland, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more - performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a forty-person choir, and a twenty-piece orchestra. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com.

Zander joins Rocktopia’s diverse lineup of celebrated rock, Broadway, and opera vocalists: Co-creator Rob Evan (Broadway: Les Misérables, Jekyll & Hyde; Trans-Siberian Orchestra); Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni’sVoices); Tony Vincent (American Idiot, We Will Rock You, Rent); Kimberly Nichole (NBC’s The Voice,); and Alyson Cambridge (The Merry Widow at the Met Opera, Madame Butterfly, La Boheme, Show Boat).