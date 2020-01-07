CHEAP TRICK To Support ROD STEWART On North American Summer Tour
January 7, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Cheap Trick have been announced as the "Special Guest" for Rod Stewart's North American summer tour. According to Rolling Stone, the 21-date trek launches July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up on September 5 in Chicago.
Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 AM, local time via Live Nation. The on-sale for the Raleigh, North Carolina and Mansfield, Massachusetts dates begins Saturday, January 11 at 10 AM, local time.
Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special pre-sale that opens Tuesday, January 7 at 10 AM, local time via the singer’s website. The Cheap Trick fan club will begin its own pre-sale on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 AM, local time via their site. A Citi card pre-sale spans Tuesday, January 7 at 10 AM through Thursday, January 9 at 10 PM, local time.
Tour dates:
July
21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
25 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
August
1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
5 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bannk Arts Center
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
15 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September
2 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre