CHEAP TRICK To Support ROD STEWART On North American Summer Tour

Cheap Trick have been announced as the "Special Guest" for Rod Stewart's North American summer tour. According to Rolling Stone, the 21-date trek launches July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up on September 5 in Chicago.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 AM, local time via Live Nation. The on-sale for the Raleigh, North Carolina and Mansfield, Massachusetts dates begins Saturday, January 11 at 10 AM, local time.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special pre-sale that opens Tuesday, January 7 at 10 AM, local time via the singer’s website. The Cheap Trick fan club will begin its own pre-sale on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 AM, local time via their site. A Citi card pre-sale spans Tuesday, January 7 at 10 AM through Thursday, January 9 at 10 PM, local time.

Tour dates:

July

21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

5 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bannk Arts Center

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September

2 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre