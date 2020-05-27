CHEAP TRICK To Tour The UK In April 2021; Video Trailer

Iconic US rockers, Cheap Trick, have announced a return to the UK in April 2021 - the 5-date tour will see the band visiting Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and London.

Cheap Trick is part of the very fibre of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, and their own special brand of mischievous wit.

Fast approaching their fifth decade, the band is among the most successful and influential in music history, with featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, more than 40 international gold and platinum awards and industry honors, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and total record sales well in excess of 20 million.

The Illinois guitar-driven trio, who originally formed in 1973, will delight fans with a huge back catalogue of powerful rock ‘n’ roll classics, including hits "Surrender", "I Want You To Want Me", "Dream Police", and the worldwide No.1 hit single, "The Flame".

Tour dates:

April

9- Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Manchester, UK - Academy

12 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

14 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

15 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Get tickets here, and watch a video trailer below: