CHERIE CURRIE - Blvds Of Splendor Behind-The-Scenes, Part 4: In The Studio With BILLY CORGAN And MATT SORUM; Video

Former Runaways singer, Cherie Currie, is due to digitally release her all-star album, Blvds Of Splendor, via former Runaways guitarist Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records today, April 28. The album was previously released on vinyl only for Record Store Day 2019. This new version includes three bonus tracks.

The album features guest appearances by Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Juliette Lewis and Brody Dalle, among others. Watch a fourth behind-the-scenes video below:

Cherie is previewing the album with a new rendition of the Runaways’ “Queens Of Noise,” which also features Dalle, Lewis and the Veronicas. The track, which is available now on streaming services, features thick, heavy-metal guitar and Currie and Dalle’s tightly wound harmonies and handclaps guiding the track. A behind-the-scenes clip (below) shows producer Matt Sorum talking about the song’s importance and footage of Currie and some of her famous guests gathering around a microphone in a studio. She and Dalle work out who will sing each line as they go, and Lewis adds in some upper harmonies as Sorum drums.

“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal,” Sorum said in a statement. “And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of rock and roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”

Pre-Save/Pre-Add the album here.

Blvds of Splendor tracklisting:

“Mr. X”

“Roxy Roller”

“You Wreck Me”

“Black Magic”

“Blvds of Splendor “

“Force To Be Reckoned With”

“Bad And Broken”

“Rock & Roll Oblivion”

“Shades”

“Draggin’ The Line”

“Breakout”

“The Air That I Breathe”

“What Do All The People Know?” (bonus track)

“Gimme” (bonus track)

“Queens Of Noise” (bonus track)

Blvds Of Splendor Behind-The-Scenes:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: