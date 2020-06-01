CHERIE CURRIE Performs SWEENEY TODD Classic "Roxy Roller" With Original Singer NICK GILDER And SUZI QUATRO; Video

Cherie Currie recently released her all-star album, Blvds Of Splendor, digitally via former Runaways guitarist Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records. The album was previously released on vinyl only for Record Store Day 2019.

The album features a cover of Sweeney Todd's 1975 hit, "Roxy Roller". For this special, one-of-a-kind “At Home” performance, 17 year old Runaways fan (Isaac Valiente) edited the video.

Cherie (vocals) enlisted special quests Suzi Quatro (vocals), Nick Gilder (vocals), her son Jake Hays (rhythm guitar & backing vocals), Perry Farrell guitarist Nick Maybury and Phil Leavitt (drums) & Joie Calio (bass) of the bands Dada & 7 Horse on the standout track "Roxy Roller" (also written by Nick Gilder).

"With life in lockdown and the surprise release of Blvds of Splendor, the first song that came to mind for a quarantine video was 'Roxy Roller'. My son Jake and I sat down in front of a camera and singing to an acoustic electric we filmed the building block of the song. I am so lucky and blessed to have amazing musicians as friends to reach out to and all were more than giving of their time for this. I then reached out to my dear friend Suzi Quatro, then Nick Gilder who again were so giving of their time. The cherry on top was meeting Isaac Valiente on FB. He's a 17 year old self taught video editor who stole my heart with his love for music and a giant ball of humble talent. And there you have it. A great video born of love and support in a time where that’s really all that matters." - Cherie Currie

"Was asked by my good friend Cherie to be part of this. After her wonderful contribution to my documentary Suzi Q (premiering in July in the US), and even writing a song about me, which was the closing song of the film... well... excuse me... did I have a choice!! I didn't even have to learn the song because I recorded it myself in 1976. Good old Roxy, she certainly has made the rounds hasn't she!! (wink, wink)." - Suzi Quatro

"Making this video with Cherie and Suzi is especially poignant for me. I met Cherie and her twin sister Marie at my very first show in LA back in the day at the iconic Doug Weston's Troubadour. Having Cherie cover my song 'Roxy' on her fantastic new CD Blvds Of Splendor is simply wonderful! It really rocks and to have Suzi who also recorded an impressive version help with this video is an absolute treat I hope you all enjoy our efforts, thanks!" - Nick Gilder

The Blvds Of Splendor album features guest appearances by Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Juliette Lewis and Brody Dalle, among others.

“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal,” Sorum said in a statement. “And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of rock and roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”

Blvds of Splendor tracklisting:

“Mr. X”

“Roxy Roller”

“You Wreck Me”

“Black Magic”

“Blvds of Splendor “

“Force To Be Reckoned With”

“Bad And Broken”

“Rock & Roll Oblivion”

“Shades”

“Draggin’ The Line”

“Breakout”

“The Air That I Breathe”

“What Do All The People Know?” (bonus track)

“Gimme” (bonus track)

“Queens Of Noise” (bonus track)

