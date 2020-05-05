CHERIE CURRIE Plays Game Of "Rock & Tell" With AXS TV's Katie Daryl; Video

Who is Cherie Currie's celebrity crush? The lead singer of The Runaways joins AXS TV at home to discuss her new album, and play a game of "Rock & Tell" with Katie Daryl.

Cherie Currie has digitally released her all-star album, Blvds Of Splendor, via former Runaways guitarist Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records. The album was previously released on vinyl only for Record Store Day 2019. This new version includes three bonus tracks.

The album features guest appearances by Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Juliette Lewis and Brody Dalle, among others.

“Cherie’s voice tells it all, she is the real deal,” Sorum said in a statement. “And now more than ever that voice tells the story of where’s she’s been in her life. This record is about who Cherie Currie is now. We’ve waited a long time to hear this icon of rock and roll do what she does best. I’m very proud to be a part of this album by one of the best female singers of all time.”

Blvds of Splendor tracklisting:

“Mr. X”

“Roxy Roller”

“You Wreck Me”

“Black Magic”

“Blvds of Splendor “

“Force To Be Reckoned With”

“Bad And Broken”

“Rock & Roll Oblivion”

“Shades”

“Draggin’ The Line”

“Breakout”

“The Air That I Breathe”

“What Do All The People Know?” (bonus track)

“Gimme” (bonus track)

“Queens Of Noise” (bonus track)

Blvds Of Splendor Behind-The-Scenes:

