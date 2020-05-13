CHERIE CURRIE Talks Working With MATT SORUM And BILLY CORGAN On New Album, Looks Back On Reconnecting With JOAN JETT And LITA FORD (Audio)

The show known has TDR Rocks or Totally Driven Radio has been rebooted as The Rock n Ragni show, which still features it’s host former ECW Original Pro Wrestler Bay “Chubby Dudley” Ragni doing his in-depth music interviews.

The show known as TDR Rocks or Totally Driven Radio has been rebooted as The Rock n Ragni show, which features its host, former ECW original pro-wrestler Bay "Chubby Dudley" Ragni doing his in-depth music interviews. On this episode, he sits down with rock n' roll legend Cherie Currie of The Runaways fame. They discuss the Coronavirus pandemic, her chainsaw sculpting accident, new album Blvds of Splendor, having former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum produce the record, having Slash, Duff Mckagan, Billy Corgan and others appear on it, why the album was shelved for 10 years, and why neither Joan Jett nor Lita Ford appear on it.

Blvds of Splendor tracklisting:

“Mr. X”

“Roxy Roller”

“You Wreck Me”

“Black Magic”

“Blvds of Splendor “

“Force To Be Reckoned With”

“Bad And Broken”

“Rock & Roll Oblivion”

“Shades”

“Draggin’ The Line”

“Breakout”

“The Air That I Breathe”

“What Do All The People Know?” (bonus track)

“Gimme” (bonus track)

“Queens Of Noise” (bonus track)

