CHERUBS Sign To Relapse Records; Set To Record New Album

Relapse Records announces the signing of cult Austin, TX noise rock trio, Cherubs. Formed in 1992, Cherubs emerged on the Austin LSD punk scene with a jackhammer of nightmarish, rhythm-driven song structures and plenty of Butthole Surfers whimsy and terror to keep things more than interesting. They released three highly-acclaimed albums in the 1990’s including Icing, Heroin Man and Short of Popular. Fast forward 25+ years later and the band has recently reformed with more energy and songwriting acumen than ever before.

Cherubs released their comeback album 2 Ynfynyty in 2015 with Brutal Panda Records followed by an EP entitled Fist In The Air and their first live performances in over 20 years. Now, the band has teamed up with Relapse to release their fifth full-length album in 2019. The trio will begin recording soon with Erik Wofford (Explosions In The Sky, Black Angels) at Cacophony Recorders in Austin.

Cherubs commented on the signing and new material: “We are very excited to be working with Relapse. They are curious about our hillbilly ways and are letting us prance clumsily around the enclosure. This will be our second longplay in the modern world and will surely be an improvement on previous efforts. Some working titles include: 'Coke Adds Life', 'Hiding A Body', 'Breath U Can C', 'Tourista', and 'Crying Real Wolves' - themes include yearning, regret and revolution. Thank you, Relapse, for the opportunity - xoxo.

"We'll be recording with Erik Wofford at Cacophony Recorders in Austin. His place is beautiful. His dog barks. His amps bite. He has worked with Cani Sciorri, Grupo Fantasma, Bill Callahan, Black Angels, Explosions In The Sky, Holy Wave, Golden Dawn Arkestra... and more! We just want to be on the list.”

Additionally, Cherubs announce two exclusive Texas tour dates in March 2019 with Mudhoney. More tour dates to be announced in the near future.

Dates:

March

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs Stage

23 - Austin, TX - Antone’s Nightclub