CHERUBS To Release Immaculada High Album In July; "Sooey Pig" Song Streaming

Texas-based cult noise rock trio, Cherubs, have been purveyors of sonic bedlam since their inception in 1991. After an unforeseen return to the scene from a two-decade hiatus in 2014, the Cherubs have now joined forces with the equally revered Relapse Records for the release of their fifth full-length, Immaculada High.

Recorded and engineered by Erik Wofford (Explosions In The Sky, The Black Angels, My Morning Jacket) at Cacophony Studio in their hometown of Austin with art by Connor Claver, Dayan D'aniello, and the band's own Kevin Whitley, Immaculada High is eleven tracks of signature Cherubs clamor with an added twist of Texas-sized, psychedelic racket. Smooth, rumbling, low-end rhythms interplay with feedback drenched, chugging guitars, relentless tone and vocalist Kevin Whitley's shrill, life-of-the-LSD-party vocals. On Immaculada High, Cherubs loudly proclaim their title as bonafide noise rock legends who continue to forge transgressive yet remarkably accessible punk for a jaded world.

Comments the band of Immaculada High, "This recording feels like the soundtrack to a movie about Mother Nature exacting dark revenge on the nasty homo sapiens. There's tigers and pigs and wolves crying out of eyes - oh my."

Immaculada High will be released on July 26th on CD, LP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads and streaming services are available here. Listen to the new track, "Sooey Pig", below.

Immaculada High tracklisting:

"Turista"

"18 The Number"

"Sooey Pig"

"Tigers In The Sky"

"IMCG"

"Old Lady Shoe"

"Breath U Can C"

"Cry Real Wolves"

"Pacemaker"

"Full Regalia"

"Nobodies"

"Sooey Pig":





Live dates:

May

24 - Dada Dallas - Dallas, TX

25 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

July

13 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY w/ Low Dose

14 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA w/ Low Dose

Lineup:

Kevin Whitley - guitar, vocals

Owen McMahon - bass, vocals

Brent Prager - drums