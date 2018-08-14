CHEVALIER – Gates Of Hell Records To Release Special Vinyl Edition Of Chapitre II

Gates Of Hell Records (a Cruz Del Sur Music imprint) has announced the forthcoming release of Chevalier's Chapitre II on 12" vinyl MLP. The sold-out 2018 EP was specially remastered for this vinyl release and features an exclusive Brocas Helm cover version of "Fly High." The MLP is limited to 500 green vinyl copies and includes one A4 insert. Layout by Annick Giroux.

The MLP will be released on September 21st, concurrently with Chevalier's show at Harder Than Steel festival with Omen, Oliver Dawson Saxon, Ashbury, Cauldron and more. Preorders available here.

Too often, hitting the "rewind" button on speed or thrash metal reveals bands more interested in rehashing past glories than offering something new. The speed/thrash explosion of the mid-'00s displayed that if anything, it's far too easy to slap on a jean jacket, queue up Bonded by Blood, form a band, "borrow" some riffs and release subpar, uninspired material. Which brings us to Helsinki, Finland for an introduction to Chevalier, one of the most fiery and unique bands to hit the speed metal pavement in recent memory.

Formed a mere two years ago, Chevalier (who consist of vocalist Emma Grönqvist, the guitar tandem of Tommi and Mikko, bassist Sebastian Bergman and drummer Joel), immediately got to work in their rehearsal room, whereupon they recorded their A Call to Arms debut EP. While their recent split with Legionnaire recorded in a traditional studio, the band opted to return to the comfortable environs of their rehearsal room for the tracking of Chaptire II. Sure enough, it has given Chevalier a throttling, reverb-soaked sound that catapults speak not only to the band's speedy roots, but the labyrinthine song constructions similar to NWOBHM upstarts Hell and Mercyful Fate.

Chapitre II is the band's most diverse release to date, as evidenced by the expanded song lengths and oftentimes adventurous song layouts. Grönqvist, in her banshee-wailing, scream-queen glory, turns in a riveting performance, holding steady against relentless thrash beats and triumphant gallops. The songs themselves tackle a wealth of topics: "The Messenger" is about the rush to deliver a crucial message to one's kingdom before paranoia kicks in; "Wrath Of Steel" details a warrior's thoughts on a bloody battlefield, and "The Curse Of The Dead Star" is about impending doom from outer space.

The combination of fantasy and science fiction lyrics along with urgent, challenging, melody-laden speed metal instantly sets Chevalier apart from the pack, where every song is more than just a simple headbang-a-thon - they are journeys onto themselves.

Tracklisting:

“The Messenger”

“Wrath Of Steel”

“The Curse Of The Dead Star”

“Fly High” (Brocas Helm cover)