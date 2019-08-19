CHEVELLE Announce Intimate Headline Dates And Festival Appearances

On the heels of the current amphitheater tour with Breaking Benjamin, multi-platinum alternative rock band Chevelle has announced two intimate headline shows and two festival appearances on the West Coast this fall.

Chevelle will perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 13, followed by headline shows at the Riverside Auditorium in Riverside, CA, and San Diego's House of Blues on October 15 and 16. Aeges will support Chevelle on both headline dates. The trio will then head to the Las Rageous Festival in Las Vegas on October 19. Tickets will be available Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Amphitheater at Lakeview

25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

31 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheater - Arkansas Music Pavilion

7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

9 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

18 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

21 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

15 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Festival