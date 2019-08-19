CHEVELLE Announce Intimate Headline Dates And Festival Appearances
August 19, 2019, an hour ago
On the heels of the current amphitheater tour with Breaking Benjamin, multi-platinum alternative rock band Chevelle has announced two intimate headline shows and two festival appearances on the West Coast this fall.
Chevelle will perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 13, followed by headline shows at the Riverside Auditorium in Riverside, CA, and San Diego's House of Blues on October 15 and 16. Aeges will support Chevelle on both headline dates. The trio will then head to the Las Rageous Festival in Las Vegas on October 19. Tickets will be available Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
August
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
24 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Amphitheater at Lakeview
25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
31 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September
4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheater - Arkansas Music Pavilion
7 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
9 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater
10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
16 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater
18 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
21 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
October
13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
15 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Festival