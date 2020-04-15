CHEZ KANE Signs With Frontiers Music Srl; CRAZY LIXX Frontman DANNY REXON To Produce Debut Solo Album

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the signing of British rock singer Chez Kane to the label for a multi-album deal. Chez is a talented, young vocalist who fronts, with her two sisters, the band Kane'd. She was brought to the attention of the label after Frontiers started talking to Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez, which immediately caught the attention of the label who did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent.

“I feel so excited to have been asked to collaborate with Danny for a solo album. The second I heard the music, I instantly knew it was for me and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to launch my solo career this way. I am so humbled to have Frontiers on board. This is going to be killer and I can’t wait!” says Chez.

Producer Danny Rexon says, “Until now, I had only worked on the production of Crazy Lixx, but with this I can take a whole other role where I’m working on building up a brand new solo artist, which is quite refreshing....especially when we’re talking about creating something with a talented and hardworking singer like Chez.”

The concept behind the album started with a vision that Danny had in mind. “I’ve long felt that the contemporary melodic rock scene is missing an important piece of what I think made the genre, at least to some extent, so great in the late 80’s and early 90’s, and that is the quintessential female rocker. There are tons of bands in the melodic rock genre, but I feel like we’re missing that great female solo artist singing hard rock. A kind of Lee Aaron, Lita Ford, or Robin Beck for the new decade. So, the mission was clear to me from day one: Give the fans a female rocker that will remind them of the powerful rock anthems of the past. Having found Chez and discovering the potential in her voice, I have great faith in this endeavour and no doubt that this album will resonate well with fans both of my own band, Crazy Lixx and of the retro melodic rock genre at large.”

Chez adds that even “though I was born in the 90’s, I have always had a major soft spot for that infectious 80’s style, so from that aspect Danny’s songwriting fits me really well. We have the same vision, drive and passion to make this album an absolute belter!”

So what can listeners expect? “If you’re a fan of my stuff with Crazy Lixx, I bet you’ll enjoy the Chez Kane album too,” explains Danny. “I’ve written and arranged every song on the album, so it’s bound to have my signature style to it. However, this album will be a lot more radio friendly (at least if you go by what was considered radio friendly in 1989), a lot more keyboard oriented and of course, the fact that it’s a powerful female voice singing the songs will give the album a whole other dimension. And if you, like myself, are a fan of Lee Aaron, Vixen, Saraya, Chrissy Steele, Lita Ford, and similar artists and feel like the genre’s missing out this vital component, you’re going to love the debut album from Chez Kane!”

To hear Chez sing, check out this video: