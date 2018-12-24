Chicago's RIVAL To Release Prophecy Album In Europe And Asia; "Black Widow" Single Streaming

Dark Star Records has announced that they have just signed a licensing deal with Underground Power Records for the release of Prophecy by Chicago-based metal band Rival, on vinyl and CD in Europe and Asia. Also, to be released on vinyl is the Rival EP, and the Modern World album.

The album is currently available on CD here, and digitally via iTunes, GooglePlay, and Amazon. The single, "Black Widow", is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Retaliation"

"Vigilante"

"Black Widow"

"Prophecy"

"Paralyzed"

"Blind Fury"

"About You"

"Crash And Burn"

"Black Widow":

Catch Rival at their CD Release Party, at Reggie’s in Chicago, Illinois on December 29th. Click here for tickets and more info.