Chicago’s AERACO Signs With Dark Star Records

Chicago-based hard rock band, Aeraco, have signed a deal with Dark Star Records.

Voted "Best Rock Entertainer" at the Chicago Music Awards, Aeraco delivers with a powerful high energy stage show and a straight up hard rock metal sound. And, the band has also shared the stage with such rock icons as Rise Against, Alice In Chains, Hollywood Vampires, Dokken and more.

Look for the new album, Baptized By Fire, to be released worldwide later this year via Dark Star Records in association with MVD and Sony Music Entertainment.

Aeraco is:

Ace - Guitar/Vocals

Spidey - Guitar

Misfit- Drums

Beast - Bass