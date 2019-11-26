Chicago’s CRUSADIST – The Unholy Grail Streaming In Full

Death / thrash metal quintet Crusadist will release their debut album, The Unholy Grail, November 29 and the band is streaming the album in full before its official release. Check it out via the Bandcamp player:

The Unholy Grail by Crusadist

In March of 2019 Crusadist entered Belle City Sound in Racine, Wisconsin to begin recording The Unholy Grail with producer/engineer Chris Djuricic (Origin, Jungle Rot, November's Doom, Gorgasm, Against The Plagues). Mixing and Mastering duties were then handled by Jeramie Kling ( The Absence, Venom Inc.) and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Soilwork) of Smoke and Mirrors Productions in Spring Hills Florida. The cover art was created by Swedish Artist Par Olofsson (Immolation, Exodus, Unleashed, Aborted, Braindrill, Against The Plagues).

The Unholy Grail will be available on all major digital distributors, as well as on physical format in digipaks. The digipak layout was designed by Ryan Kasparian of Burial Clothing in Eerie, Colorado.

In support of the release, Crusadist has a string of shows booked in the surrounding states in the Midwest region and have teamed up with Mikael Parks of World Forge Booking & Touring to work on tour dates beginning March 20 - April 6, 2020.

Tracklisting:

“For Blood And Conquest”

“The Unholy Grail”

“Tempered In Black Flame”

“A Moonlit Brigade”

“The Hammer At Dawn”

“Triumphant Through Torture”

“Beyond The Count Of Grief”

“The Noble Savage”

“Only The Fearless Ride”

“The Unholy Grail” lyric video: