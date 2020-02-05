Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Announce New Album Release Date; “Come Alive” Single Streaming

The Outfit, from Chicago, have been creating a buzz since coming on to the rock scene. Their first single “Soldier Boy” released in 2018, secured the #34 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. The band isn’t re-inventing the wheel, and it never tries to; that’s their charm. The three words to describe the band is original, bold, rock.

The Outfit shows they have the chops of veteran musicians, yet the forward thinking attitude to make an impact with a fresh unique sound for today's music scene. The instant gratification track “Viking” has been received enthusiastically by crowds at the band’s recent performances, including the Rock USA festival last summer. "Viking" also cracked The Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator chart late last year, peaking at #24, while the video has over 360,000 views on You Tube, and over 90,000 plays on Spotify.

The band is getting ready to lauch their new single "Come Alive." Lead singer Andy Mitchell says, “'Come Alive' is a song about living in your dreams. A place where you can go to see friends and loved ones that have passed on. A place where the dead come alive.”

The Outfit will release their new album entitled Viking on March 27, 2020, via Pavement Entertainment. The album was mixed by multi-platinum producer Ulrich Wild (Breaking Benjamin, Static-X, Deftones, Pantera, and White Zombie).

The band will continue touring this year and will make stops in February 2020 at the world famous Whisky A Go Go, along with shows in Las Vegas, San Diego and Phoenix. Later this summer they will be opening for Puddle of Mudd on select dates.

Dates:

February

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

20 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

21 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

22 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

July

10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

August

1 – Carpentsville, IL – Rock The Fox Music Festival

September

5 – Lombard, IL – MuddFest

12 – Moline, IL – The Rust Belt