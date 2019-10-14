Chicago’s THE OUTFIT Release New Single “Viking”

Pavement Entertainment’s The Outfit, hailing from Chicago, are turning up the heat on the excitement they created with their 2018 Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart top 40 hit song "Soldier Boy." They have just released their newest single, "Viking," which, out of the gate, is the top 3 most added song at radio, according to the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart; currently positioned at #45 (and climbing). In the first two weeks alone the new video of "Viking" already has over 300,000 YouTube views. The song has been performed to enthusiastic audiences, including the Rock USA festival, and is getting a great response throughout the bands recent touring schedule. There is no doubt this is a serious up and coming band to keep an eye on.

The Outfit has also just signed with the prominent booking agency Ashley Talent International for worldwide representation. An extensive personal tour is in the works.

The band will release their upcoming new album in February 2020 via Pavement Entertainment. The album was mixed by multi-platinum producer Ulrich Wild (Breaking Benjamin, Static-X, Deftones, Pantera, White Zombie). The band will continue touring this fall and will make stops at the world famous Whisky A Go Go, along with shows in Las Vegas, San Diego and Phoenix in February 2020.

Upcoming dates:

November

8 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

9 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge

February

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Count Vamp’d

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

21 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

22 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red